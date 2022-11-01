UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Agree To Sign Free Trade Agreement With Eurasian Economic Union Soon - Novak

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russia, Iran Agree to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Eurasian Economic Union Soon - Novak

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia and Iran have agreed to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We have also agreed to remove all barriers that exist today on the way of developing bilateral trade.

And we are talking about reducing barriers at the borders with third countries. We have agreed to conclude an agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in the near future," Novak said during a press conference, following the meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

