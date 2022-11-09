Russia, Iran Discuss Exchange of Experience in Developing Economic Potential - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Shamkhani, have discussed the exchange of experience in developing economic potential and building foreign trade relations under Western sanctions, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"The importance of increasing the exchange of experience in developing the economic potential of Russia and Iran, and building foreign trade relations under sanctions pressure, has been stressed," a statement read.

The Russian-Iranian consultations on the issue took place in Tehran on Tuesday, according to Russia's security council.