Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - Novak

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia and Iran are discussing mutual settlements in Chinese Yuan, and 80% of settlements are already made in national currencies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We already have about 80% of settlements in national currencies, in rials and rubles. The share of euro and Dollar, other currencies is less than 20% ...We are also considering the currencies of other countries, including the yuan, this is also one of the areas that in the future may become," Novak told reporters.