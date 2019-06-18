Russia, Iran Discuss New Oil, Gas, Electric Energy Projects - Russian Energy Minister

Russia and Iran are discussing new oil, gas and electric energy projects, with Iran being interested in modernizing its thermal power stations and completing its hydroelectric power stations, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 broadcaster

"We see that despite sanctions against Iran and companies participating in projects implementation [in Iran], our Russian companies continue working. We witness great interest in Iranian projects. We have recently signed [documents] for developing five fields, totaling $4 billion. We are also discussing several projects in oil, gas and electric energy. Iran is interested in modernizing its thermal power stations and completing its hydroelectric power stations. There are very many projects in this sphere, and Russian companies are ready to participate," Novak said.