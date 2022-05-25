Russia, Iran Discuss Swap Supplies of Oil, Gas; Investments in Joint Projects - Novak

Russia and Iran discussed swap supplies of oil and gas and an increase in investments for the implementation of joint oil and gas projects in the republic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russia and Iran discussed swap supplies of oil and gas and an increase in investments for the implementation of joint oil and gas projects in the republic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We discussed in detail issues related to swap supplies of gas and oil and increasing joint investments in the implementation of oil and gas projects," Novak said.

Moscow and Tehran also agreed to switch to settlements in national currencies as much as possible, discussed the possibility of using Shetab and Mir payment cards, Novak said.