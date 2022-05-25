UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Discuss Swap Supplies Of Oil, Gas; Investments In Joint Projects - Novak

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Russia, Iran Discuss Swap Supplies of Oil, Gas; Investments in Joint Projects - Novak

Russia and Iran discussed swap supplies of oil and gas and an increase in investments for the implementation of joint oil and gas projects in the republic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russia and Iran discussed swap supplies of oil and gas and an increase in investments for the implementation of joint oil and gas projects in the republic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We discussed in detail issues related to swap supplies of gas and oil and increasing joint investments in the implementation of oil and gas projects," Novak said.

Moscow and Tehran also agreed to switch to settlements in national currencies as much as possible, discussed the possibility of using Shetab and Mir payment cards, Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Oil Tehran Gas

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

58 seconds ago
 First-ever Pak-Japan Center to strengthen bilatera ..

First-ever Pak-Japan Center to strengthen bilateral cooperation inaugurated at N ..

6 minutes ago
 European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions C ..

European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions Can Be Agreed Before EU Summit ..

9 minutes ago
 Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

34 minutes ago
 US Non-Renewal of Russian Debt Payments License In ..

US Non-Renewal of Russian Debt Payments License Infringes on Investors Rights - ..

32 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bl ..

Peaceful protest right of every citizen but not bloody long-march: Musadik Malik ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.