Russia, Iran Discussing Oil Supplies Under Swap Agreement - Novak

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia and Iran are discussing oil supplies under a swap agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, adding that Iran is interested in deliveries of oil products to the country's north.

"Yesterday we discussed this issue in detail. The Iranian side first of all expressed interest in the supply of oil products to the north of Iran in the amount of 4-5 million tons. In general, such deliveries are possible. Now the Ministry of Energy will work out this issue with our companies," Novak told reporters.