Russia, Iran Make Over 50% Of Transactions In National Currencies - Trade Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia, Iran Make Over 50% of Transactions in National Currencies - Trade Representative

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia and Iran make over 50 percent of mutual transactions in national currencies, Rustam Zhiganshin, Russian trade representative in Iran, told Sputnik.

"While in 2018 transactions in national currencies covered a little over 40 percent, in 2019, it was more than 50 percent," Zhiganshin said.

In addition, trade between the two countries grew in the first 10 months of this year by 21 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $1.67 billion.

