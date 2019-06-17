UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Iran Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Cooperation In Energy Sector - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:23 PM

Russia, Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy Sector - Statement

Moscow and Tehran signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the energy sector during the third meeting of the Russia-Iran Energy Working Group in Iran, the Russian Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Moscow and Tehran signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the energy sector during the third meeting of the Russia-Iran Energy Working Group in Iran, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The group met ahead of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation that will be held on Tuesday in Iran's central city of Isfahan.

"[The group] discussed the realization of joint [Russia-Iran] projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation in energy, as well as perspectives for future cooperation [in the field].

Following the meeting a corresponding memorandum [of understanding] was signed," the ministry said in a statement.

The protocol was signed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky and Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia.

According to Iran's state-run Shana news outlet, the memorandum covers bilateral cooperation between the two sides in the field of oil, gas, electricity and nuclear power.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Oil Isfahan Tehran Gas

Recent Stories

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Died - Rep ..

2 minutes ago

Survivor of Russian Film Crew Killed in Ukrainian ..

2 minutes ago

Conflicts to be resolved through diplomatic engage ..

2 minutes ago

Normandy Four Foreign Policy Advisers to Meet Soon ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Aerobatic Teams Refuse to Partake in Army- ..

8 minutes ago

EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement Might Be Reached ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.