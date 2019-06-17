Russia, Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy Sector - Statement

Moscow and Tehran signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the energy sector during the third meeting of the Russia-Iran Energy Working Group in Iran, the Russian Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Moscow and Tehran signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the energy sector during the third meeting of the Russia-Iran Energy Working Group in Iran , the Russian Energy Ministry said.

The group met ahead of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation that will be held on Tuesday in Iran's central city of Isfahan.

"[The group] discussed the realization of joint [Russia-Iran] projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation in energy, as well as perspectives for future cooperation [in the field].

Following the meeting a corresponding memorandum [of understanding] was signed," the ministry said in a statement.

The protocol was signed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky and Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia.

According to Iran's state-run Shana news outlet, the memorandum covers bilateral cooperation between the two sides in the field of oil, gas, electricity and nuclear power.