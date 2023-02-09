Russia, Iran Studying Use of Digital Currencies for Export-Import Operations - Ambassador

- Home
February 09, 2023
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia and Iran are studying the possibility of using digital currencies for export-import operations, but a regulatory framework is required, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The use of digital currencies and digital financial assets in settlements for export-import operations are being considered by both Russia and Iran. However, the process of reaching any specific agreements is still at the working stage," Dedov said.