Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 Reaching $4Bln- Russian Federal Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia-Iran mutual trade turnover skyrocketed by 81.7% in 2021, thus reaching an unprecedented $4,035 billion despite the pandemic, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Monday.

On January 19, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and said that Tehran and Moscow could significantly increase economic cooperation as Iran is determined to have stable, comprehensive relations with Russia.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Iran amounted in 2021 to $4,035 billion, thus, having increased by 81.7% in annual terms," FCS said.

Iran's share in Russia's overall international trade increased from 0.4% to 0.5%. In 2021, Russia's exports to Iran surged by 2.

2 times, amounting to $3,068 billion, while imports from Iran to Russia increased by 21.4%, amounting to $976.3 million, according to FCS.

Iran seeks to boost economic cooperation with Russia and former Soviet Union republics. On January 26, 2022 Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and expressed readiness to provide support in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The EEU is an economic union of post-Soviet countries with an integrated single market. Currently, there are five member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, while Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan have been granted observer status.