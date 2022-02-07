UrduPoint.com

Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges By 81.7% In 2021 Reaching $4Bln- Russian Federal Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 Reaching $4Bln- Russian Federal Customs

Russia-Iran mutual trade turnover skyrocketed by 81.7% in 2021, thus reaching an unprecedented $4,035 billion despite the pandemic, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia-Iran mutual trade turnover skyrocketed by 81.7% in 2021, thus reaching an unprecedented $4,035 billion despite the pandemic, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FCS) said on Monday.

On January 19, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and said that Tehran and Moscow could significantly increase economic cooperation as Iran is determined to have stable, comprehensive relations with Russia.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Iran amounted in 2021 to $4,035 billion, thus, having increased by 81.7% in annual terms," FCS said.

Iran's share in Russia's overall international trade increased from 0.4% to 0.5%. In 2021, Russia's exports to Iran surged by 2.

2 times, amounting to $3,068 billion, while imports from Iran to Russia increased by 21.4%, amounting to $976.3 million, according to FCS.

Iran seeks to boost economic cooperation with Russia and former Soviet Union republics. On January 26, 2022 Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and expressed readiness to provide support in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The EEU is an economic union of post-Soviet countries with an integrated single market. Currently, there are five member states - Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, while Moldova, Cuba and Uzbekistan have been granted observer status.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Iran Moscow Russia Armenia Tehran Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cuba Moldova January Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

13 minutes ago
 UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages Al ..

UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukrain ..

13 minutes ago
 Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in ..

Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in Ukraine - Exporter

13 minutes ago
 Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Over ..

Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Overthrow Gov't., Calls for Urgent ..

13 minutes ago
 Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70- ..

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign

13 minutes ago
 Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial ab ..

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>