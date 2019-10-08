Russia-Iran Trade Up 25.8% Year-on-Year to $1.48Bln in January-August - Customs

Trade between Russia and Iran increased by 25.8 percent to about $1.48 billion in the first eight months of 2019, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Tuesday

Russia's exports to Iran rose by 39.8 percent to $1.117 billion, while Russia's imports from Iran dropped by 4.1 percent to $360.4 million, it said.

Iran's share in Russia's foreign trade stayed at 0.3 percent, unchanged from the corresponding period a year ago.