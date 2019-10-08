Russia-Iran Trade Up 25.8% Year-on-Year To $1.48Bln In January-August - Customs
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:59 PM
Trade between Russia and Iran increased by 25.8 percent to about $1.48 billion in the first eight months of 2019, the Russian Federal Customs Service said Tuesday
Russia's exports to Iran rose by 39.8 percent to $1.117 billion, while Russia's imports from Iran dropped by 4.1 percent to $360.4 million, it said.
Iran's share in Russia's foreign trade stayed at 0.3 percent, unchanged from the corresponding period a year ago.