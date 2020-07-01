UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, Turkey Decry Illegal Seizure Of Syrian Oil Revenues - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Iran, Turkey Decry Illegal Seizure of Syrian Oil Revenues - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russia, Iran, and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the unlawful capture and transfer of oil revenues that belong to Syria by right, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit via teleconference with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Discussed the situation in the north-east of Syria, emphasized that security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and agreed to coordinate their efforts to this end. Expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement reads.

