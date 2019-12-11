UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure Of Syrian Oil Revenues - Astana-14 Statement

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:59 PM

Russia, Iran, Turkey Oppose Illegal Seizure of Syrian Oil Revenues - Astana-14 Statement

Russia, Iran and Turkey speak strongly against illegal seizure of Syria's oil revenues, insisting that they can only belong to the government of the Arab republic, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia, Iran and Turkey speak strongly against illegal seizure of Syria's oil revenues, insisting that they can only belong to the government of the Arab republic, the three guarantor nations said in a joint statement after the Astana-14 talks on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the Astana format .... Expressed their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

