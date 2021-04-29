UrduPoint.com
Russia Is Interested In Attracting Foreign Business To National Projects - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia is interested in attracting foreign business to get involved in its national projects, President Vladimir Putin told representatives of the French business community on Thursday.

"The state intends to boost contribution to the development of science and technology.

Resources will be primarily directed to innovative sectors, such as pharmaceutics and biotechnologies, nuclear and renewable energy, and carbon emissions recycling ... Of course, we are interested in attracting foreign companies ” which would like to invest in our country and our priority prospects ” to join this large-scale effort," Putin said.

More Stories From Business

