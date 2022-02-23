(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Cooperation between Pakistan and Russia is critical for regional stability and prosperity as "Russia is a potential partner for Pakistan's shift to geo-economics" says Vice President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad.

In a press release on Wednesday, he said the opportunities of collaboration in economy, energy and defense are tremendous.

"Although the bilateral trade touched a new level in 2020, but there are plenty of opportunities of broadening our trade links. we will certainly look into the investments and economic cooperation", he added.

Jawad called for immediate attention to tap the potential of Pakistan's exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia). "In 2020, the Russian-Pakistani trade turnover increased by 45.

8 percent compared to 2019 to $ 789.8 million," he said.

For Pakistan, a potential of around $24.5 billion lies in exporting the various commodities to Russia including Petroleum Oils and Preparations; cotton trousers and shorts; instruments and appliances used in medical or veterinary sciences.

Similarly Russia is also interested to develop the LNG based floating power plants for Pakistan and also want to provide gas to Pakistan. Moscow is also keen to invest in transmission lines of the Power Sector apart from extending its expertise and investment in the water sector of Pakistan.

More importantly, Russia also wants Pakistan to send its food and agriculture products and it is an another opportunity after new conflict of Russia and Ukraine, he added.