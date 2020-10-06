UrduPoint.com
Russia-Italy Cooperation May Return To Pre-Crisis Level - Commerce Chamber Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russia-Italy economic cooperation may return to the pre-crisis level, Vincenzo Trani, President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

"The pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis temporarily led to a reduction in trade. The need and desire to buy Italian products or 'Made with Italy' products [the concept implies localization of production in Russia with involvement of Italian technology] are constantly growing," Trani said.

"Italian brands are highly valued in Russia, and I am sure that by joint efforts it will soon be possible to return to the pre-crisis level," he said.

According to him, sanctions remain a serious obstacle to the development of economic cooperation.

"I think that in the current context, talking about sanctions is an anachronism. This type of restrictions continues to harm Italy and companies operating in Russia and with Russia. Italy remains the fifth trade partner of the Russian Federation, and there is room for mutual growth," Trani said.

