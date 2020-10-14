UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Italy Trade Falls By Almost Quarter In 7 Months - Russian Trade Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:36 PM

Russia-Italy Trade Falls by Almost Quarter in 7 Months - Russian Trade Minister

Trade between Russia and Italy has fallen by $3.5 billion nearly by a quarter over seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Moscow

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Trade between Russia and Italy has fallen by $3.5 billion nearly by a quarter over seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Moscow.

According to the official, the pandemic posed a tough challenge for the whole world and seriously affected the two countries' trade relations.

"In seven months, [trade] turnover between Russia and Italy has dropped by $3.5 billion, which means almost by a quarter," Manturov said.

The minister expressed hopes for the activation of cooperation with Italian businesses, noting that this is already happening.

In particular, he referred to a deal on building pasta-making factories reached by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Barilla company in September.

"In general, bilateral industrial cooperation is developing rather actively," Manturov added.

The minister also said that the sphere that suffered most because of the pandemic was tourism.

"Unfortunately, in the first half of this year, the flow of tourists from Italy to Russia has dropped by one third, and from Russia to Italy by 70 percent," Manturov said.

In that context, the official noted the importance of a working group on tourism that Russia and Italy plan to create within the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Company Italy September From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death t ..

7 minutes ago

Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students h ..

7 minutes ago

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.