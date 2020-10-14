Russia-Italy Trade Falls by Almost Quarter in 7 Months - Russian Trade Minister

Trade between Russia and Italy has fallen by $3.5 billion nearly by a quarter over seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Moscow

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Trade between Russia and Italy has fallen by $3.5 billion nearly by a quarter over seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Moscow.

According to the official, the pandemic posed a tough challenge for the whole world and seriously affected the two countries' trade relations.

"In seven months, [trade] turnover between Russia and Italy has dropped by $3.5 billion, which means almost by a quarter," Manturov said.

The minister expressed hopes for the activation of cooperation with Italian businesses, noting that this is already happening.

In particular, he referred to a deal on building pasta-making factories reached by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Barilla company in September.

"In general, bilateral industrial cooperation is developing rather actively," Manturov added.

The minister also said that the sphere that suffered most because of the pandemic was tourism.

"Unfortunately, in the first half of this year, the flow of tourists from Italy to Russia has dropped by one third, and from Russia to Italy by 70 percent," Manturov said.

In that context, the official noted the importance of a working group on tourism that Russia and Italy plan to create within the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation.