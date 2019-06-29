Russia, Japan Announce New Economic Projects in Southern Kurils

Russia and Japan are working on new joint economic projects on the disputed Russian chain of Kuril Islands, their leaders said Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and Japan are working on new joint economic projects on the disputed Russian chain of Kuril Islands, their leaders said Saturday.

"We have made important steps in furthering joint economic activity on the islands," Putin told reporters, adding they were preparing to launch several pilot projects.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who hosted the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, said the initiatives dealt with tourism and waste recycling.

"We agreed today with President Putin two business models on tourism and waste recycling .

.. [We] agreed to organize a test tour and send Russian experts on waste recycling in fall," he said.

They also agreed that former Japanese residents of the four islands off Japan's northernmost tip would fly there in August or September to visit the tombs of their relatives.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed a peace treaty after the end of World War II over Japan's claims to what it calls its occupied Northern Territories. Putin and Abe eventually agreed in 2016 to run economic projects there jointly.