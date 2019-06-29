UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Japan Announce New Economic Projects In Southern Kurils

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

Russia, Japan Announce New Economic Projects in Southern Kurils

Russia and Japan are working on new joint economic projects on the disputed Russian chain of Kuril Islands, their leaders said Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia and Japan are working on new joint economic projects on the disputed Russian chain of Kuril Islands, their leaders said Saturday.

"We have made important steps in furthering joint economic activity on the islands," Putin told reporters, adding they were preparing to launch several pilot projects.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who hosted the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, said the initiatives dealt with tourism and waste recycling.

"We agreed today with President Putin two business models on tourism and waste recycling .

.. [We] agreed to organize a test tour and send Russian experts on waste recycling in fall," he said.

They also agreed that former Japanese residents of the four islands off Japan's northernmost tip would fly there in August or September to visit the tombs of their relatives.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed a peace treaty after the end of World War II over Japan's claims to what it calls its occupied Northern Territories. Putin and Abe eventually agreed in 2016 to run economic projects there jointly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Visit Osaka Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan August September 2016 World War

Recent Stories

Erdogan confident Turkey will avoid US sanctions o ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari, Saad remained absent from National Assemb ..

2 minutes ago

11 arrested in crackdown against drug sellers in A ..

2 minutes ago

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

36 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

36 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.