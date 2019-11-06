Russia, Japan Discuss Joint Economic Activities on Kuril Islands During Talks in Moscow

The 6th round of Russia-Japan consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, was held in Moscow on Wednesday where the two sides discussed joint economic activities in the disputed South Kuril islands, Russia's Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The 6th round of Russia-Japan consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, was held in Moscow on Wednesday where the two sides discussed joint economic activities in the disputed South Kuril islands, Russia 's Foreign Ministry said.

"[The two sides] reviewed the results of pilot events of joint economic activities in the sector of tourism and waste management that were held between August-November this year. The two sides also discussed pertinent bilateral issues," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the date for the next round of bilateral talks would be agreed upon by the two sides through diplomatic channels.

In late October, a pilot trip of Japanese tourists traveled to the islands of Kunashir and Iturup as part of an agreement that was reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in June this year in Osaka. It was the first project to be implemented as part of the joint economic activities of the two countries on South Kurils.

The meeting comes as Moscow and Tokyo are currently making effort to finalize a permanent peace treaty to resolve the dispute over a group of islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai that Russia has sovereignty over, and which are also claimed by Tokyo.