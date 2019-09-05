Russia, Japan May Hold Intergovernmental Commission Session on Dec 13 in Moscow - Oreshkin

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The next session of the Russian-Japanese intergovernmental commission on trade and economy may be held in Moscow on December 13, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Oreshkin met with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. Both ministers co-chair the intergovernmental commission.

"Deepening economic cooperation is one of the key objectives of the intergovernmental commission. In terms of time frames, in November, APEC and EAS [will be held]. That is why, there is a suggestion to hold the fifteenth session of the intergovernmental commission on December 13 in Moscow," Oreshkin said during the meeting.

The minister recalled the bilateral trade had reached $30 billion but noted that the dynamics in this area were not positive since the large share of the trade was related to energy goods whose prices had been dropping.

Oreshkin emphasized the importance of developing sustainable long-term trade and economic relations in such areas as high technologies and others.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.