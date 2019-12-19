UrduPoint.com
Russia-Japan Working Group On Economic Activities On Kurils To Meet In January - Motegi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Russia-Japan Working Group on Economic Activities on Kurils to Meet in January - Motegi

Russian-Japanese working group on joint economic activities at the disputed Kuril islands will meet in January, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Thursday

"We discussed the topic of joint economic activities on the four islands.

"We discussed the topic of joint economic activities on the four islands.

We agreed that given the pilot projects carried out this year, and given the fact that next year these projects will see a full-scale implementation, an expert group met in the first decade of this month regarding the issues of tourism, waste recycling, fisheries ... as far as the complex working group on the joint economic activities goes, we agreed that its meeting will be held in January next year," Motegi said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

