Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Reach Progress On Creating Gas Union - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Reach Progress on Creating Gas Union - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have reached tangible progress in talks on the establishment of a gas union, which they hope will strengthen their energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Three countries ” Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan ” including at the level of the presidents have actively advanced the discussion of this large-scale project, which will definitely strengthen energy security," Lavrov said at a press-conference during his visit to Uzbekistan.

The project of the gas union will be beneficial for all sides involved once suppliers and importers agree on the conditions of gas transit and prices, the top Russian diplomat added.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Moscow and discussed the creation of a "triple gas union" with the participation of Uzbekistan to coordinate the transportation of Russian gas through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the idea of the union implies coordination of actions in transport logistics and satisfaction of domestic needs. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have great potential for cooperation in the gas sphere, including the supply and processing of gas.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said also in December that the republic was intending to import gas and electricity from neighboring countries based on commercial contracts, not through any alliance or union.

