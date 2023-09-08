Open Menu

Russia Keen To Strengthen Cooperation With Pakistan In Energy Sector

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2023 | 01:13 PM

Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan in Moscow says we look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between the two countries.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Russia has expressed keen interest to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan in Moscow said we look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed key issues of the current bilateral energy cooperation.

The Russian Minister noted that it is necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for the preparation and further implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the gas industry in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Moscow Russia Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selec ..

Nelson Mandela Talent Hunt Program – Final Selection

3 minutes ago
 ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial ..

ATC sends Pervez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand in terror case

31 minutes ago
 Public continues to suffer due to political leader ..

Public continues to suffer due to political leaders' collective pursuit to power ..

2 hours ago
 SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks c ..

SC turns down PDM-govt objections in audio leaks case

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedo ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of North Macedonia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives Armenian Foreign Minister

Saqr Ghobash receives Armenian Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber and Sharjah Police launch &#039;Ec ..

Sharjah Chamber and Sharjah Police launch &#039;Economic Sustainability Forum 20 ..

13 hours ago
 UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorns New Delhi&#0 ..

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi adorns New Delhi&#039;s skyline ahead of G20 Summ ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Falconers Club and INPEX-JODCO Foundation ..

Emirates Falconers Club and INPEX-JODCO Foundation sign MoU

14 hours ago
 ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds ..

ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds on its main market

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business