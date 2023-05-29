UrduPoint.com

Russia, Kenya Agree To Support Direct Contacts Between Businesspeople - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Russia, Kenya Agree to Support Direct Contacts Between Businesspeople - Lavrov

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia and Kenya have agreed to support direct contacts between business communities and discussed the creation of an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We talked today about promising areas such as geological exploration, mining, energy, telecommunications, agriculture, tourism, science, and education. We agreed to actively assist businessmen in establishing direct contacts," Lavrov said after a meeting with Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Nganga Mutua.

The Russian minister also said that the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will facilitate this idea.

"We have agreed to finalize and sign a corresponding agreement at the end of this year," Lavrov said.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Kenya's capital of Nairobi. The previous visit of the Russian foreign minister to Kenya took place in 2010. Lavrov's current visit is his fourth trip to Africa in the past 12 months.

Related Topics

Africa Business Education Russia Agriculture Visit Nairobi Kenya Agreement

