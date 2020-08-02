UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Largely Maintained 99% Compliance With OPEC+ Deal In July - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Russia Largely Maintained 99% Compliance With OPEC+ Deal in July - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Russia maintained oil output in July close to the June level, when the country's compliance with the OPEC+ deal stood at 99 percent, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

"In July, Russia, in accordance with the OPEC+ agreements, kept oil production at the June level. The level of compliance will be close to the June figures," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil June July Sunday

Recent Stories

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 67,911

2 hours ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

3 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.