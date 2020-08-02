Russia Largely Maintained 99% Compliance With OPEC+ Deal in July - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Russia maintained oil output in July close to the June level, when the country's compliance with the OPEC+ deal stood at 99 percent, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.

"In July, Russia, in accordance with the OPEC+ agreements, kept oil production at the June level. The level of compliance will be close to the June figures," the ministry said.