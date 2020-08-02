Russia Largely Maintained 99% Compliance With OPEC+ Deal In July - Energy Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Russia maintained oil output in July close to the June level, when the country's compliance with the OPEC+ deal stood at 99 percent, the Energy Ministry said on Sunday.
"In July, Russia, in accordance with the OPEC+ agreements, kept oil production at the June level. The level of compliance will be close to the June figures," the ministry said.