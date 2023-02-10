Russia, Lebanon Working Out Technical Aspects of Free Wheat, Oil Supplies - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is coordinating technical aspects of the supply of wheat and oil products to Beirut amid the severe economic crisis gripping the country, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov told Sputnik on Thursday.

The diplomat noted that at the request of the Lebanese government, the Russian leadership decided to supply wheat and oil products free of charge.

"At this stage, the technical coordination of the transfer of these products is underway," Rudakov said.

The ambassador also noted that over 714 tons of Russian sunflower oil were supplied to Lebanese schools in 2022.

In November, Lebanon's acting Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamieh told Sputnik that Lebanon would receive 25,000 tons of wheat and 10,000 tons of fuel free of charge from Russia. The minister said that the timing of the deliveries would be determined later.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar, pushing over 70% of the population below the poverty line.