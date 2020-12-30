UrduPoint.com
Russia, Libya May Renew Agreement On Economic Cooperation - GNA Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russia, Libya May Renew Agreement on Economic Cooperation - GNA Deputy Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Libya may renew an agreement on the economic cooperation with Russia during the upcoming visit of the foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Siala, to Moscow, GNA Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik.

The Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at the end of last week that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with Siala in Moscow on December 30. Lavrov and Siala are due to exchange opinions on the situation in the war-torn North African country, including measures for strengthening the ceasefire.

"I hope that the next stage will be a phase of great economic cooperation. Russia has had large economic networks in Libya over the past period during the rule of the previous regime.

During the next stage, there [will] be a visit: the Libyan foreign minister will soon come to Moscow, and we hope that the economic agreement between Russia and Libya will be signed and renewed," Maiteeq said.

The GNA deputy prime minister added that an agreement concluded under the previous Libyan administration of the era of Muammar Gaddafi needs to be upgraded, "so the role of the Libyan-Russian partnership can be enhanced - and this is what the foreign minister will do during his next visits."

During a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Libya in 2008, the two parties signed an intergovernmental agreement to write off $4.5 billion of Libya's debt to the Soviet Union in exchange for a number of contracts for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

