Russia Lifts Restrictions on Foreigners' Visa-Free Entry for Short Business Trips - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree lifting restrictions on foreigners' visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips.

"Visa-free Russia entry for short-term business trips is now allowed to foreigners. This applies to holders of diplomatic or service passports from countries with which Russia has visa-free entry agreements," the explanatory note, published on the cabinet website, read.