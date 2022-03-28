UrduPoint.com

Russia Looking For Options To Continue Selling Oil To Serbia's NIS - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 09:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Russia and Serbia are exploring options that would allow Naftna Industrija Srbije, a Russian-majority owned Serbian oil giant, to continue importing Russian crude, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Gazprom's oil arm Gazprom Neft, which holds a 56.15% stake in NIS.

This will complicate oil importing for the Serbian company, the largest budget contributor in the Balkan country.

"I am convinced that a solution will be found based on an agreement between our countries and companies. There is no doubt about it," Lavrov told Serbian media on Monday.

Serbia did not back EU sanctions on the Russian energy sector and complications stemming from EU curbs on Russian oil imports could be interpreted as an attempt to put pressure on Belgrade. EU countries continue importing Russian gas despite restrictions.

Business

>