Russia Losing $15.67 Mln Daily as Trade With China Decreases Due to Coronavirus - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia is losing 1 billion rubles ($15.68 million) every day as its trade with China keeps falling due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said in an interview with the RBC newspaper.

"We have recently held a conversation with the [Federal] Customs Service the losses due to decrease in trade with China amount to 1 billion rubles per day. These are the consequences of the coronavirus," Siluanov said.

The minister also said that the consequences of the coronavirus were not likely to largely affect the Russian economy. He expressed the belief this would not prevent Russia from achieving its aim to bring the GDP growth to 1.9 percent in 2020,