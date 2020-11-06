Russia, Luxembourg Sign Protocol to Amend Tax Agreement - Finance Ministry

Russia and Luxembourg have signed the protocol to amend an agreement that prevents double taxation, the Russian Finance Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia and Luxembourg have signed the protocol to amend an agreement that prevents double taxation, the Russian Finance Ministry said Friday.

Russia has asked several of its partners to amend the agreements on double taxation to reflect President Vladimir Putin's proposal to raise tax on dividends and interest that are being transferred abroad to 15 percent.

Russia has already signed similar protocols with Cyprus and Malta, and is in talks with the Netherlands.