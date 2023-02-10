Russia Made Voluntary Decision to Cut Oil Production in March Without Consultations- Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia's decision to reduce oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day is voluntary and was made without any international consultations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"This is a voluntary reduction ” there were no consultations on it with anyone," Novak said.