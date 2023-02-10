UrduPoint.com

Russia Made Voluntary Decision To Cut Oil Production In March Without Consultations- Novak

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russia Made Voluntary Decision to Cut Oil Production in March Without Consultations- Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia's decision to reduce oil production in March by 500,000 barrels per day is voluntary and was made without any international consultations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would voluntarily reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March in order to contribute to the restoration of market relations.

"This is a voluntary reduction ” there were no consultations on it with anyone," Novak said.

