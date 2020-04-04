Russia Maintains Oil Cooperation With Venezuela, Communicates on OPEC+ Level - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russia continues oil production cooperation with Venezuela and the two countries maintain close contacts within the framework of OPEC-non-OPEC agreements, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"As for oil production in Venezuela, we continue our cooperation.

However, the problem here is not the volumes of output, but the shameful obstacles posed to the Venezuelan oil export by the United States. And this all [happens] without the slightest consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic! Even in the animal world, an unwritten truce around a watering hole comes in effect during a drought," the ambassador said.

"We are in close contact with the leadership of Venezuela on the entire list of issues pertaining to cooperation between our countries and collaboration at various international platforms, including agreements under OPEC+," Melik-Bagdasarov said.