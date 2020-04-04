UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Maintains Oil Cooperation With Venezuela, Communicates On OPEC+ Level - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

Russia Maintains Oil Cooperation With Venezuela, Communicates on OPEC+ Level - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russia continues oil production cooperation with Venezuela and the two countries maintain close contacts within the framework of OPEC-non-OPEC agreements, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"As for oil production in Venezuela, we continue our cooperation.

However, the problem here is not the volumes of output, but the shameful obstacles posed to the Venezuelan oil export by the United States. And this all [happens] without the slightest consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic! Even in the animal world, an unwritten truce around a watering hole comes in effect during a drought," the ambassador said.

"We are in close contact with the leadership of Venezuela on the entire list of issues pertaining to cooperation between our countries and collaboration at various international platforms, including agreements under OPEC+," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Drought Oil Caracas United States Venezuela All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 April 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

10 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

10 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

10 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.