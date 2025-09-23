Russia make real progress toward achieving peace in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Tuesday said that Russia is making real progress toward achieving peace in Ukraine and although the direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations have seen limited progress, certain achievements have been made.

“We agreed to continue efforts to establish a joint working group that would produce a step-by-step plan for achieving a ceasefire and verifying compliance” Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Tuesday said this while addressing a press conference in Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

The Ambassador said that amidst huge losses and retreats across the entire line of contact, the Kiev leadership has resorted to organizing terrorist acts in an attempt to intimidate Russia and the most notable of these were the explosions on railway bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on May 31 and June 1.

These attacks claimed seven civilian lives and injured 122 others, he said. Russian Ambassador said that since May 2025, over 1,000 prisoners of war from both sides have been exchanged and the remaining of 6,060 Ukrainian soldiers have been transferred to Ukraine for burial and Russia received 78 bodies.

The myth of "Russia's mass abduction of Ukrainian children" has been debunked and he said that Russian negotiators received a list of 339 children suspected of having been evacuated to Russia from the war zone, he said.

“I would like to thank the Government of Pakistan once again for its consistent policy of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, including at the UN, despite pressure from external forces. Pakistan strongly supports a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, a position that aligns with Russia's stance on the issue” he said.

He said that Previously, Ukrainian propaganda claimed that Russia had stolen 19 thousand Ukrainian children.The despicable and cowardly actions of the Kiev regime do not affect the combat capability of the Russian Armed Forces, who continue to advance steadily in Donbass ,however, these strikes on civilian infrastructure raise the question once again of whether negotiating with terrorists is necessary.

It is important to note that the vast majority of countries worldwide share Russia's stance agains the glorification of Nazism and the justification of racism. In 2024, 119 countries, including Pakistan, supported the relevant Russian UN resolution. Fifty-three delegations opposed it, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, and EU member states, he said.

The Ambassador said that together with like-minded countries, Russia does not intend to tolerate racist and neo-colonial approaches and will counter them at the United Nations and elsewhere. At the same time, we regret to note that the United Nations leadership is strongly influenced by Western countries, resulting in biased approaches and double standards.

He said that those who closely follow the domestic political situation in Ukraine are hardly surprised by such violations of legal norms. Since 2022, the Kiev regime has undergone a political transformation.

The conditions it created under the pretext of introducing martial law have allowed it to establish a harsh, authoritarian system of government characterized by an absolute monopoly on power, extrajudicial killings, total censorship, state propaganda, the de facto elimination of independent media, and the destruction of the political opposition under the pretext of actively searching for fictitious Russian spies and saboteurs, he said.

In May 2025, President Vladimir Putin initiated the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations, which the Ukrainian side had interrupted in April 2022, he said.

Russion envoy said that three rounds of negotiations produced positive results regarding prisoner exchanges but revealed Kiev’s unwillingness to discuss the technical details and verification procedures of a potential ceasefire. Since March, Ukrainians have had three opportunities to demonstrate their willingness to negotiate and their commitment to peace.

He said that in March, Kiev ignored the opportunity to cease strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and then, during the Easter truce from April 19 to 21, Kiev repeatedly violated the ceasefire, doing so a total of 4,900 times.

Finally, Kiev rejected President Vladimir Putin's initiative to suspend hostilities from May 9 to 11 during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

He said that this raises a logical question: How does Ukraine plan to observe a complete ceasefire when we have seen Kiev's total unwillingness and reluctance to agree to a limited truce this year?

He said that rather, they need it to regroup and rearm their army with the help of allies military and financial aid, which has amounted to approximately $70.2 billion since the start of the special military operation.

He said that Ukrainian obsession is the prospect of a summit between President Putin and Vladimir Zelensky and by insisting on organizing this summit, Zelensky, whose presidential mandate expired in May 2024, seeks to legitimize himself by meeting with one of the world's most renowned leaders.

The envoy said that the leaders of Russia and the United States have shown their willingness to compromise for the sake of lasting peace and during the Russian-American negotiations, the U.S. administration clearly demonstrated its understanding of the need to address the root causes of the conflict.

Today, Ukrainian citizens are effectively deprived of most of the rights and freedoms that exist around the world and during mobilization, Ukrainian authorities use the most unlawful and inhumane methods without hesitation, he said.