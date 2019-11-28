UrduPoint.com
Russia Makes Calculations On Possible Exclusion Of Condensate From OPEC+ Quotas - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:34 PM

Russia makes calculations to see whether it would be possible to exclude condensate from the mechanism of quota distribution under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and will then make a conclusion, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia makes calculations to see whether it would be possible to exclude condensate from the mechanism of quota distribution under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, and will then make a conclusion, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We do not have a decision yet.

We are discussing this, we are making calculations ... and we will draw conclusions from the calculations," Novak said, when asked whether Russia suggested excluding condensate from the OPEC+ quotas.

Media reports have recently emerged that Russia could make an offer to adjust the quota distribution mechanism due to growing condensate production.

