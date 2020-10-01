UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Malta Sign Protocol Amending Double Taxation Avoidance Deal - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Russia, Malta Sign Protocol Amending Double Taxation Avoidance Deal - Finance Ministry

Russia and Malta have signed a protocol amending their double taxation avoidance agreement, and the tax rate on dividends and interest will be now increased to 15 percent, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia and Malta have signed a protocol amending their double taxation avoidance agreement, and the tax rate on dividends and interest will be now increased to 15 percent, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"On October 1, the protocol introducing amendments to the Russian-Maltese double taxation avoidance agreement was signed, which envisions the increase of the source's tax on dividends and interest to 15 percent," the Russian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The document was signed by Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov and Malta's Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Clive Agius.

The protocol should be ratified until the end of the year, so that its provisions could be applied starting January 1, 2021.

The protocol envisions exceptions for institutional investment and public companies with at least 15 percent of shares in free circulation and those holding at least 15 percent of shares in companies repaying the above-mentioned income during a year. For these companies, the tax is set at 5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Pierre Malta January October Agreement

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 minutes ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

1 hour ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

2 hours ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

2 hours ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.