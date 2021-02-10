Russia May Double Gas Exports to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline in 2021 - Ambassador

Gas deliveries to China from Russian energy giant Gazprom via the Power of Siberia pipeline may double in 2021, the Russian ambassador in Beijing, Andrey Denisov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Gas deliveries to China from Russian energy giant Gazprom via the Power of Siberia pipeline may double in 2021, the Russian ambassador in Beijing, Andrey Denisov, said on Wednesday.

In 2020, Russia delivered over 4 billion cubic meters of gas (141.2 billion cubic feet) to China. In January, Gazprom's gas exports to China saw a nearly three times year-on-year increase and exceeded contractual obligations by 2.5 percent.

"Last year, we started supplying pipeline gas to China. We supplied more than 4 billion cubic meters of it. It was actually like a test of our new gas pipeline [Power of Siberia].

And this year, I hope, supplies will at least double, and maybe increase even more," Denisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The ambassador added that Russia also exported nearly two billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to China in 2020.

Russia started to export gas from the Chayandinskoye field in Yakutia via the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. Earlier, Gazprom said that it planned to deliver up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to China in 2021 and up to 15 billion in 2022. The company intends to reach a designed annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.