Russia May Extend Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Beyond 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia will consider extending its gas transit deal with Ukraine beyond 2024 if all their recent arrangements work out, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Saturday.

The two countries agreed this week that Russian natural gas would continue flowing via Ukraine to Europe through 2024.

Their gas companies will also aim to settle all related legal rows.

"We made a political agreement that if this scheme works ... and there will be no more claims, scandals and all sides deliver on their promises then, why not, we will consider a longer extension in 2024," Kozak told reporters in Moscow.

The minister added that Russia would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines.