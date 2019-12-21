UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Extend Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Beyond 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:14 PM

Russia May Extend Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Beyond 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia will consider extending its gas transit deal with Ukraine beyond 2024 if all their recent arrangements work out, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia will consider extending its gas transit deal with Ukraine beyond 2024 if all their recent arrangements work out, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Saturday.

The two countries agreed this week that Russian natural gas would continue flowing via Ukraine to Europe through 2024.

Their gas companies will also aim to settle all related legal rows.

"We made a political agreement that if this scheme works ... and there will be no more claims, scandals and all sides deliver on their promises then, why not, we will consider a longer extension in 2024," Kozak told reporters in Moscow.

The minister added that Russia would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Gas All Agreement

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured on road in Khanewal

28 seconds ago

Tokyo Has No Plans to Join US-Led Security Coaliti ..

30 seconds ago

Sindh Minister for local govt and Forest, Syed Nas ..

32 seconds ago

38 PhD, 118 M.Phil and 1467 Masters, Bachelor degr ..

34 seconds ago

No encroachments to be allowed in parks

5 minutes ago

GOC Pano Aqil Garrison presides over CCL annual pa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.