Russia May Help Italy Enter Eurasian Market - Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) would like to expand its activities in Russian regions since it sees Russia as a way for Italian investors to enter the Eurasian market, CCIR President Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik.

"Russia is a huge country, so it would be unfair to consider only its European part as a market. Therefore, it is necessary to extend CCIR activities to other regions using good relations with the Russian Chamber of Commerce. We could easily increase our presence in the regions of Russia, but we would also like to extend the activities of the chamber to other countries of Eurasia.

That is, Russia can become a door into the Eurasian market for Italians," Trani said.

For this to happen, it is necessary to develop relations between the CCIR and countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in order to gain access to the wider region, he added.

"It seems to me that this task is not difficult to solve. For this, you need to have a solid structure and an ability to invest," Trani concluded.

Earlier, Trani said that Italy would take part in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok for the first time and be represented by about 200 members of the business community.