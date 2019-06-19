UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Help Italy Enter Eurasian Market - Italian-Russian Chamber Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:13 PM

Russia May Help Italy Enter Eurasian Market - Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) would like to expand its activities in Russian regions since it sees Russia as a way for Italian investors to enter the Eurasian market, CCIR President Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) would like to expand its activities in Russian regions since it sees Russia as a way for Italian investors to enter the Eurasian market, CCIR President Vincenzo Trani told Sputnik.

"Russia is a huge country, so it would be unfair to consider only its European part as a market. Therefore, it is necessary to extend CCIR activities to other regions using good relations with the Russian Chamber of Commerce. We could easily increase our presence in the regions of Russia, but we would also like to extend the activities of the chamber to other countries of Eurasia.

That is, Russia can become a door into the Eurasian market for Italians," Trani said.

For this to happen, it is necessary to develop relations between the CCIR and countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in order to gain access to the wider region, he added.

"It seems to me that this task is not difficult to solve. For this, you need to have a solid structure and an ability to invest," Trani concluded.

Earlier, Trani said that Italy would take part in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok for the first time and be represented by about 200 members of the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladivostok Uzbekistan Italy Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Chamber Market Commerce

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 54th BoG meeting

13 minutes ago

Seraiki poet Shershahi's 9th death anniversary on ..

5 minutes ago

170-bln-yuan deals signed at China-Russia Expo

5 minutes ago

Grand search operation launched at Kutcha areas i ..

5 minutes ago

Issue of Alleged Russian Spying Activities in Swit ..

5 minutes ago

Russia May Back UN Rapporteur's Offer to Continue ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.