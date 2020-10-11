Russia May Increase Share in Global LNG Market to 25% - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Russia will be able to produce over 68 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually by 2025 and, in the long term, increase its share in the global LNG market to 25 percent, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Russia ” confidently leading the global energy sector in terms of reserves, production and export of gas ” will actively meet the global demand for LNG. By the end of 2019, Russia produced more than 40 billion cubic meters of LNG, which is 49 percent more than a year before," Novak said in a video address ahead of the LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2020.

"By 2025, the total capacity of our projects will amount to more than 68 million tonnes per year. In the future, Russia's share in the global LNG market may reach a quarter of the global figure," the minister added.

He noted that natural gas is the most environmentally promising among traditional energy sources and, along with renewable energy sources, is capable of solving urgent problems of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

"Over the past decade, global LNG consumption has grown four times faster than natural gas production. During the same time, the number of importing countries has more than doubled. According to forecasts, by 2030, global LNG demand will increase to 580 million tonnes, and the share of LNG in global gas trade will increase from 35 percent in 2017 to 52 percent by 2035," Novak said.

Russia's potential in the global LNG market is sustained by a number of factors, the minister went on. Thus, Russia has the largest resource base in the world ” about 20 percent of all proven reserves.