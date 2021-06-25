Russia May Introduce Obligatory COVID-19 Vaccination for EEF Participants -Senior Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia is considering a possibility to introduce obligatory COVID-19 vaccinations for participants of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Friday.

"Of course, the possibility to introduce vaccination and medical examination is being considered," Trutnev said.

He added from his point of view there was no reason for canceling the EEF under the current epidemiological situation.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year's forum is scheduled for September 2-4.