Russia May Legalize Right Of Large Companies To Protect Property Against Drones - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia is discussing legislation to give large companies the right to use electronic means to protect their facilities from drones, a source close to the government told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Digital Development is discussing a legislative possibility to give large companies the right to use radio-electronic means to prevent the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles in order to protect their facilities," the source said.

