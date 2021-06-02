UrduPoint.com
Russia May Produce At Least 150,000 Electric Cars Annually By 2030 - Economy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) By 2030, Russia may reach the level of producing at least 150,000 electric vehicles annually, according to a draft concept for production and use of electric transport in Russia, Maxim Kolesnikov, director of the economic sectors department of the country's Economic Development Ministry, said.

During a round table in the Federation Council, he said that the ministry prepared a draft of the relevant concept and sent it to relevant ministries and departments for approval.

According to Kolesnikov, the strategy will allow Russia to bring by 2030 the share of electric vehicle production to at least 10 percent of the total vehicle production in the country.

"By 2030, we expect that we can reach the production of at least 150,000 electric vehicles a year. The total cost of the concept is now estimated at 750 billion rubles [$10.2 billion], of which about 600 billion are private investments," Kolesnikov said.

