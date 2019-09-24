UrduPoint.com
Russia May Promptly Increase Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:42 PM

Russia May Promptly Increase Oil Production by 500,000 Bpd - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia has the possibility to increase oil production in the short term by 500,000 barrels per day, it all depends on the companies, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"Probably, in the short term, we will be able to increase [oil output] by 500,000 [barrels per day]," Novak told reporters.

He added that the rate of increase in production will depend on the companies.

"This primarily depends on the investment decisions of the companies themselves, on the market, on production plans and so on. These are technical issues," the minister said.

