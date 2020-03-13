Russia May Restore in April Oil Production Cut by Former OPEC+ Deal - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia may restore all oil production reduced by the OPEC+ deal from October 2018, which is approximately 200,000 barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

KOSTROMA (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russia may restore all oil production reduced by the OPEC+ deal from October 2018, which is approximately 200,000 barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"I think the full volume that was reduced, about 200,000 [bpd], production could be restored," Novak told reporters, answering the question about the volume of increase in oil production in Russia in April.

"As to additional oil output, it will take some time to deal with investment costs and so on," the minister stressed.

Novak added that the heads of Russian energy companies confirmed at a meeting with him on Thursday that they were ready to ensure the production and supply of gasoline and diesel to meet the demands of the domestic market at stable prices.