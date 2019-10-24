Russia May Send Permanent Economic Mission to Venezuela - Deputy Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia is studying the possibility to deploy to Venezuela a permanent economic mission for looking at the situation in the Latin American nation's economy more thoroughly, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Thursday.

According to the minister, Russian experts are currently working on Venezuela's report on changes in the economy that have taken place after the visit of a Russian expert mission.

"[Venezuelan] partners ask us to go further in terms of consultation assistance. Perhaps, let us see the results of the examination and Russian experts' readiness to go there on a permanent basis, so that economical advisers remain in the country ... for a long period of time and look into microeconomic relations instead of just macroeconomic," Storchak told reporters, adding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wanted to see a permanent economic mission in the country.

"This is just a concept, not even a specific proposal," he specified.

Storchak did not rule out that some military advisers could join the economic mission as well.

The Russian deputy finance minister also recalled that Venezuela was facing problems regarding settling its debt to foreign creditors, including private funds and bond holders.

"We have said that as soon as necessary conditions are in place, we are ready to provide methodological assistance. There are many details and pitfalls. It is very difficult to reach agreement with private creditors, especially those holding bonds," Storchak stressed.