Russia May Slightly Increase Oil Production In 2021 From 2020 - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia may slightly increase oil production in 2021 from 2020 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Oil production in Russia in 2021 may be slightly higher than in last year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters during the Gaidar Forum.

"We cannot say the exact figures now, because during the year, decisions will still be made regarding recovery, and so on. The range may be approximately slightly higher than the last year's level," he said.

