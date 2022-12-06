UrduPoint.com

Russia May Slightly Reduce Oil Production Amid Uncertain Situation - Novak

Russia May Slightly Reduce Oil Production Amid Uncertain Situation - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia, against the background of an uncertain situation, may reduce oil production, but not by much, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We do not exclude that, if necessary, we may have situations related to periods of oil production decline, since this situation is uncertain. There is a lot of volatility today. I don't think it will be any large volumes, nevertheless we do not rule out this possibility," Novak told reporters, adding that Russia is cooperating with smaller traders when trading oil, and is using new supply insurance schemes.

The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil can only lead to a decrease in global investments in the industry, which in turn will lead to an increase in prices, the official added.

"We do not accept those mechanisms that are adopted as price restrictions in an artificial way, in a non-market way, price determination by consumer countries. They make the same mistake, introducing price caps in non-market ways. This can only lead to a global decline in investment and a shortage of appropriate energy resources in the future. This, in turn, will lead to an even greater increase in prices," Novak said.

