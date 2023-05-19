Russia Might Follow 'Iranian Scenario' of Rapid Growth in Stock Market - Central Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The "Iranian scenario" of rapid growth in the stock market fueled by the population's savings will be implemented in Russia after a while, Vladimir Chistyukhin, the first deputy governor of the country's central bank, said on Friday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The "Iranian scenario" of rapid growth in the stock market fueled by the population's savings will be implemented in Russia after a while, Vladimir Chistyukhin, the first deputy governor of the country's central bank, said on Friday.

"I believe that after some time we will have an 'Iranian scenario' in the sense that with a large, significant reliance on domestic investors - perhaps after some time by attracting foreign investors - we will be able to grow very seriously in the stock capital market," Chistyukhin said on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," when asked if the "Iranian scenario," in which the stock index increased sixfold from 2019-2020 because people's free liquidity went to the domestic market due to their inability to invest abroad, was possible in Russia.

The economic forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19.