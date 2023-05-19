UrduPoint.com

Russia Might Follow 'Iranian Scenario' Of Rapid Growth In Stock Market - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Russia Might Follow 'Iranian Scenario' of Rapid Growth in Stock Market - Central Bank

The "Iranian scenario" of rapid growth in the stock market fueled by the population's savings will be implemented in Russia after a while, Vladimir Chistyukhin, the first deputy governor of the country's central bank, said on Friday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The "Iranian scenario" of rapid growth in the stock market fueled by the population's savings will be implemented in Russia after a while, Vladimir Chistyukhin, the first deputy governor of the country's central bank, said on Friday.

"I believe that after some time we will have an 'Iranian scenario' in the sense that with a large, significant reliance on domestic investors - perhaps after some time by attracting foreign investors - we will be able to grow very seriously in the stock capital market," Chistyukhin said on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum," when asked if the "Iranian scenario," in which the stock index increased sixfold from 2019-2020 because people's free liquidity went to the domestic market due to their inability to invest abroad, was possible in Russia.

The economic forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Russia Bank Vladimir Putin Kazan May Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

12 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

12 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

12 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

10 minutes ago
 Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan ..

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

1 hour ago
 Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 5th Ext project to r ..

Chairman WAPDA visits Tarbela 5th Ext project to review progress

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.