Russia, Moldova Agreed To Extend Gas Supply Contract - Deputy Prime Minister Kozak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

Russia and Moldova agreed to extend the contract for gas supply, the price of Russian gas for the republic from the beginning of 2020 will drop to $173 per 1,000 cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters following Russian-Moldovan talks

Earlier, the republic's leadership reported that an agreement had been reached on a discount on gas prices from Gazprom from October 2019.

"We agreed that we would extend the contract on existing terms. It will be profitable next year to the Republic of Moldova in terms of gas prices for next year. The formula is becoming very beneficial for Moldova," Kozak said.

Earlier, the republic's leadership reported that an agreement had been reached on a discount on gas prices from Gazprom from October 2019.

"It works. Such an agreement is valid," Kozak confirmed.

"We did not have to give too big a discount, because the current price formula itself allows us to get a significant discount. I will not hide the fact that starting from the new year, the price per 1,000 cubic meters of gas for Moldova will be $173. This is due to the contract available for today," he said.



